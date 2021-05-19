Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.71, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBI was $19.71, representing a -13.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.82 and a 120.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.92.

HBI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). HBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95. Zacks Investment Research reports HBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.97%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

This marks the 18th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBI as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 23.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HBI at 0.79%.

