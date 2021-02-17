Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBI was $18.02, representing a -9.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 158.91% increase over the 52 week low of $6.96.

HBI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). HBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports HBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.07%, compared to an industry average of -20%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBI as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYD with an increase of 32.67% over the last 100 days. FLQM has the highest percent weighting of HBI at 6228%.

