Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.74, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBI was $14.74, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.34 and a 111.78% increase over the 52 week low of $6.96.

HBI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). HBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of -40.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

