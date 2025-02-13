Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: -$12.88 million in Q4 vs. $77.94 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.36 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $888.47 million in Q4 vs. $850.28 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.