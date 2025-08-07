Hanesbrands Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: $81.611 million in Q2 vs. -$298.380 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.85 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $991.325 million in Q2 vs. $973.927 million in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, the company reported adjusted income from continuing operations of $84.302 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with $53.451 million, or $0.15 per share in the same period last year.

*This year’s second-quarter net profit and last year’s second-quarter net loss include losses from discontinued operations.

