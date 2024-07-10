HanesBrands (HBI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $4.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

Shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker witnessed a loss of 9.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HanesBrands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 1100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.35 billion, reflecting a 6.14% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $5.37 billion, signifying shifts of +666.67% and -4.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HanesBrands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. HanesBrands presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, HanesBrands is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.38 for its industry.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

