HanesBrands (HBI) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $16.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker had gained 4.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HanesBrands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HanesBrands to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, down 2.96% from the prior-year quarter.

HBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.52% and +2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HanesBrands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HanesBrands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HanesBrands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.01, so we one might conclude that HanesBrands is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.