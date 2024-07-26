HanesBrands (HBI) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

HanesBrands (HBI) shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.2% gain over the past four weeks.

HanesBrands has been benefiting from its efforts to enhance operating and financial models by developing capabilities in brand building, data analytics, inventory management and SKU discipline. Solid fixed-cost reductions and streamlined supply chains have been aiding the company’s gross margin. A focus on enhancing the Innerwear business has been another driver for HanesBrands, which demonstrates strong resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic landscape.

This underwear, T-shirt and sock maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1100%. Revenues are expected to be $1.35 billion, down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For HanesBrands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HBI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

HanesBrands is a member of the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ralph Lauren (RL), finished the last trading session 1.7% lower at $161.14. RL has returned -8.9% over the past month.

For Ralph Lauren , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $2.45. This represents a change of +4.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Ralph Lauren currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

