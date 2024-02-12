Hanesbrands (HBI) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect?

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 9 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 28.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. HBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting a decrease of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Hanesbrands has been witnessing a difficult tough market due to volatile consumer spending patterns. This caused a net sales decline in the third quarter of 2023. The downside was caused by decreases in U.S. Activewear and a persistent macro-driven slowdown in consumer spending affecting Australia.



Considering the challenging apparel market, mainly in Australia, and softness in the U.S. activewear category, management lowered its 2023 view on its last earnings call. This raises concerns for the quarter to be reported. Our model suggests Activewear and International segment net revenue declines of 7.3% and 9.3%, respectively, for the fourth quarter.

However, Hanesbrands’ focus on its Full Potential plan has been working well. The plan includes growing the global Champion brand, reigniting innerwear growth, driving consumer-centricity and focusing on the portfolio. The company has been benefiting from its product innovation and actions to drive brand awareness.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hanesbrands this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Hanesbrands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, while it carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, indicating a rise of 15% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s quarterly earnings of $4.99 suggests a rise of 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. NKE is likely to record a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, indicating a 0.3% drop from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, implying an 8.9% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. NKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 25%, on average.



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3. WWW is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports the fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wolverine’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $512.9 million, suggesting a decrease of 22.9% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wolverine’s bottom line for the fourth quarter has been unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 25 cents per share compared with a loss of 15 cents delivered in the year-ago period. WWW delivered an earnings beat of around 17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



