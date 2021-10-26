HanesBrands (HBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $16.99, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker had lost 9.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

HBI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, down 0.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +2.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HBI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. HBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HBI has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

We can also see that HBI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HBI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

