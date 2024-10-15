HanesBrands (HBI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $7.37, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.

The the stock of underwear, T-shirt and sock maker has risen by 7.22% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HanesBrands in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 10% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $928.3 million, indicating a 38.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion, indicating changes of +466.67% and -36.13%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HanesBrands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.86% decrease. HanesBrands currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HanesBrands has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.26, so one might conclude that HanesBrands is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.