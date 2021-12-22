HanesBrands (HBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HanesBrands (HBI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.15, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker had lost 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

HanesBrands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HanesBrands to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, down 2.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.52% and +2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HanesBrands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HanesBrands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HanesBrands has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

