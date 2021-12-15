HanesBrands (HBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HanesBrands (HBI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.82, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker had lost 5.97% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.06% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

HanesBrands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HanesBrands is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, down 2.96% from the prior-year quarter.

HBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.52% and +2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HanesBrands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HanesBrands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HanesBrands has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

