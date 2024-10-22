HanesBrands (HBI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

HanesBrands (HBI) ended the recent trading session at $7.08, demonstrating a -1.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt and sock maker had gained 7.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of HanesBrands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 10% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $928.3 million, indicating a 38.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion, which would represent changes of +466.67% and -36.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HanesBrands should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.86% downward. HanesBrands presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, HanesBrands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.15.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

