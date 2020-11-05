Markets
HBI

HanesBrands Guides Q4 Well Below Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker HanesBrands, inc. (HBI) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the fourth quarter, well below analysts' expectations. . For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.24 to $0.29 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.30 per share on net sales between about $1.60 billion and $1.66 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on net sales of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company had withdrawn its first-quarter and full-year 2020 guidance on March 25, due to the uncertainty and unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it will not quarterly and full-year guidance and expectations, until visibility of the pandemic's effect on global economies improves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular