HanesBrands Guides Q1, FY24 Net Sales Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) provided earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter, and for the full-year 2024.

For the first quarter, the company expects loss in a range of about $0.14 to $0.08 per share and adjusted loss in a range of about $0.10 to $0.04 per share on net sales between about $1.13 billion and $1.19 billion, all from continuing operations.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on net sales of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of about $0.22 to $0.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.42 to $0.48 per share on net sales between about $5.35 billion and $5.47 billion, all from continuing operations.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.48 per share on net sales of $5.58 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.