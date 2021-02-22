Hanesbrands Gained 10%, Room To Run More?

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), an apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and sells activewear and innerwear, has rallied by 10% over the last five trading days and currently stands at around $18. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 returned only around 1% growth over the same period. Now, is HBI stock poised to grow further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued, trading at about 11x consensus 2021 earnings, and the company’s stock could grow further going forward. Specifically, there is a 70% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last five years. See our analysis on HBI Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

5D: HBI -10%, vs. S&P 500 0.8%; Underperformed market (3% likelihood event)

Hanesbrands stock declined 10% over a five-day trading period, compared to a broader market (S&P 500) rise of 0.8%

over a five-day trading period, compared to a broader market (S&P 500) rise of 0.8% A change of -10% or more over five trading days is a 3% likelihood event, which has occurred 43 times out of 1256 in the last five years

10D: HBI 17%, vs. S&P 500 3.1%; Outperformed market (9% likelihood event)

Hanesbrands stock rose 17% over the last ten trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P 500) rise of 3.1%

over the last ten trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P 500) rise of 3.1% A change of 17% or more over ten trading days is a 9% likelihood event, which has occurred 114 times out of 1240 in the last five years

21D: HBI 14%, vs. S&P 500 4.6%; Outperformed market (6% likelihood event)

Hanesbrands stock rose 14% the last twenty-one trading days (1 month), compared to broader market (S&P 500) rise of 4.6%

the last twenty-one trading days (1 month), compared to broader market (S&P 500) rise of 4.6% A change of 14% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 6% likelihood event, which has occurred 72 times out of 1198 in the last five years

Hanesbrands stock may have moved

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.