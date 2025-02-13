HANESBRANDS Earnings Results: $HBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

HANESBRANDS ($HBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $888,470,000, missing estimates of $959,771,356 by $-71,301,356.
HANESBRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of HANESBRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 9,254,413 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,330,921
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 7,641,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,198,554
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,069,241 shares (+1893.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,258,921
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 3,197,544 shares (+147.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,028,008
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,069,315 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,844,224
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,961,942 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,420,273
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,481,286 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,887,452
