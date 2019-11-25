Hanesbrands' Champion & Coca-Cola Team Up for New Collection

Hanesbrands Inc.’s HBI renowned Champion Athleticwear brand teamed up with Coca-Cola Company KO to launch a limited edition capsule collection called Champion X Coca-Cola. The collection marks a combination of logos of two popular brands with flamboyant color schemes and designs inspired by American heritage as well as the classic Coca-Cola bottle.



The full range of men's and women's apparel along with accessories like hats, socks, slides and bags are now available at six Champion retail stores in major cities in the United States, as well as Champs Sports and Foot Locker FL stores across the United States and Canada. The newly launched collection is also available at Footaction stores and online platforms like Eastbay.com and Champion.com.



The new capsule collection is expected to reap benefits from the popularity of the Cola-Cola brand and gain traction in the athleticwear market.



Champion — a Major Driver for Hanesbrands



Apart from this, Hanesbrands’ Champion brand has collaborated with other iconic brands and designers globally. This year, the athleticwear company teamed up with brands like prominent menswear designer, Todd Snyder, and lifestyle gaming brands, HyperX and Dr. Seuss. Additionally, Champion earlier collaborated with popular brands like Supreme, Off-White and Beams.



Reportedly, Champion is the second-largest brand for Hanesbrands, which is poised to keep driving the company’s performance.



During the third quarter of 2019, global Champion sales increased 26% at constant currency, excluding the U.S. mass channel. While domestic Champion sales grew 29%, international Champion sales rose 24%, with double-digit gains in Europe, Asia and Australia.



Hanesbrands, which shares space with Guess? GES, is on track with the expansion of the Champion product portfolio, with increasing distribution in large economies such as China and South Korea. Such well-chalked plans are expected to deliver double-digit growth in Hanesbrands’ Champion brand sales in 2020 and beyond.





Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 20% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.8%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.