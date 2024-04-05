October Income Report: Election Trepidation

October Category Performance

9/30/2024 - 10/31/2024



The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of October 2024 and YTD 2024. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



Election Trepidation

October was marked by continued volatility across fixed income and equity markets as investors faced various challenges, including persistent inflation concerns, rising yields, tightening monetary policy, and the backdrop of a U.S. Presidential election. U.S. Treasury yields saw substantial gains, with the 10-year yield reaching levels not seen since the early 2000s. This increase was primarily driven by hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve and stronger-than-expected economic data, reinforcing expectations that rates will remain elevated for an extended period to combat inflation. As a result, longer-duration bonds faced headwinds, underperforming throughout the month. Investment-grade corporate bonds also struggled, with credit spreads widening modestly due to growing recession fears and concerns in certain sectors. Conversely, high-yield bonds showed some resilience, buoyed by stronger-than-expected earnings from select companies that helped alleviate broader investor anxiety.

Equities in October experienced mixed performance, weighed down by concerns over higher interest rates and the potential for an economic slowdown. The S&P 500 was volatile, driven by fluctuating earnings reports and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. A rally in growth stocks at the start of the month quickly met skepticism as investors grew wary of overvalued sectors in an environment where the cost of capital is rising. While the tech sector showed some strength, other sectors—particularly consumer discretionary and industrials—underperformed. The shift toward value stocks was evident, with energy and financials benefiting from higher oil prices and broader interest rate spreads.



Since Inception Category

3/12/2009 - 10/31/2024



*The graph and table above provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

The Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Explore portion of the HANDLS Indexes experienced negative performance across all categories in October. Interest-rate-sensitive sectors struggled the most, while more equity-like categories showed relative resilience. The worst performer was REITs, which lost more than 3.5% for the month but remained positive year-to-date.

Overall, all HANDLS indexes posted negative returns in October:

Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index: -1.92%

Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index: -2.62% (1.3x leveraged)

Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index: -4.25% (2.0x leveraged)

As we move into the final stretch of the year, the impact of higher interest rates and a new election mandate will continue to influence performance, with a focus on how each sector navigates these headwinds.



Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Important Disclosure. HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2024 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.

