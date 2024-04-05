HANDLS Monthly Income Report: January 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:
12/31/2025 - 1/31/2026
The graph and table provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of January 2026 and YTD 2026. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.
January 2026: MLPs Surge Amid Market Mayhem
January 2026 proved to be a volatile yet rewarding month for income-focused investors, as broader markets navigated geopolitical tensions, Federal Reserve decisions, and elevated valuations. The S&P 500 hovered around 6,900-7,000, posting modest gains amid mixed sessions, while the Nasdaq Composite® climbed toward 23,600, buoyed by tech giants like Apple, Meta, and Microsoft ahead of earnings. Gold surged above $5,000 per ounce for the first time, reflecting safe-haven demand amid President Trump's unconventional Greenland annexation push and the ousting of Venezuela's Maduro. The Fed held rates steady, following three cuts in 2025 and signaling two more this year, as inflation lingered above 2% due to tariff impacts. High CAPE ratios near 40 signaled caution, echoing dot-com era risks, but corporate profits remained resilient. In our HANDLS categories, the Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio employs tactical rotation based on relative strength analysis to allocate among high-income asset classes, dynamically shifting to top performers like Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), which led with a robust 6.40% monthly return, capitalizing on energy sector strength amid commodity swings. REITs followed at 2.49%, benefiting from housing market support via the Administration's $200 billion Agency MBS purchase directive for Fannie and Freddie. Covered Calls delivered 2.31%, leveraging options strategies in a choppy equity environment, while Preferreds rose 2.70%, offering stability amid bond market steadiness. The Dorsey Wright rotation's momentum-driven approach helped emphasize categories like Dividend Equity at 1.93% and Large Cap Equity Core at 1.31%, tracking broader indices. Conversely, Build America Bonds slipped -0.45%, pressured by fiscal policy shifts and a modest 5 bps rise in Treasury yields. MBS also declined -0.45%, despite GSE interventions, as mortgage rates fluctuated. Utilities & Income gained 0.78%, and High Yield Bonds advanced 0.63%, both providing defensive income in a high-volatility backdrop.
Overall, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™) Index achieved 1.46% (annualized 13.68%), the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index 2.57% (25.14%), and others like N7HNDLT™ at 1.80%. These multi-asset strategies balanced growth and yield, delivering positive total returns despite equity sideways trading and commodity spikes. Looking ahead, with Kevin Warsh's Fed Chair nomination and potential dovish shifts, income assets may see tailwinds, though tariff uncertainties warrant monitoring.
*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)
Disclosure: Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2026. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Important Disclosure: HANDLS Indexes receives compensation in connection with licensing its indices to third parties. Any returns or performance provided within are for illustrative purposes only and do not demonstrate actual performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future investment results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class is available through investable instruments based on an index. HANDLS Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the returns of any index. There is no assurance that investment products based on an index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. HANDLS Indexes is not an investment advisor, and HANDLS Indexes makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The information contained herein is intended for personal use only and should not be relied upon as the basis for the execution of a security trade. Investors are advised to consult with their broker or other financial representative to verify pricing information for any securities referenced herein. Neither Indexes nor any of its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates shall have any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, nor for any lost profits, indirect, special or consequential damages. Either Indexes or its direct or indirect third-party data suppliers or their affiliates have exclusive proprietary rights in any information contained herein. The information contained herein may not be used for any unauthorized purpose or redistributed without prior written approval from HANDLS Indexes. Copyright © 2026 by HANDLS Indexes. All rights reserved.