HANDLS Monthly Income Report: January 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:

12/31/2025 - 1/31/2026

The graph and table provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month of January 2026 and YTD 2026. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index.



January 2026: MLPs Surge Amid Market Mayhem

January 2026 proved to be a volatile yet rewarding month for income-focused investors, as broader markets navigated geopolitical tensions, Federal Reserve decisions, and elevated valuations. The S&P 500 hovered around 6,900-7,000, posting modest gains amid mixed sessions, while the Nasdaq Composite® climbed toward 23,600, buoyed by tech giants like Apple, Meta, and Microsoft ahead of earnings. Gold surged above $5,000 per ounce for the first time, reflecting safe-haven demand amid President Trump's unconventional Greenland annexation push and the ousting of Venezuela's Maduro. The Fed held rates steady, following three cuts in 2025 and signaling two more this year, as inflation lingered above 2% due to tariff impacts. High CAPE ratios near 40 signaled caution, echoing dot-com era risks, but corporate profits remained resilient. In our HANDLS categories, the Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio employs tactical rotation based on relative strength analysis to allocate among high-income asset classes, dynamically shifting to top performers like Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), which led with a robust 6.40% monthly return, capitalizing on energy sector strength amid commodity swings. REITs followed at 2.49%, benefiting from housing market support via the Administration's $200 billion Agency MBS purchase directive for Fannie and Freddie. Covered Calls delivered 2.31%, leveraging options strategies in a choppy equity environment, while Preferreds rose 2.70%, offering stability amid bond market steadiness. The Dorsey Wright rotation's momentum-driven approach helped emphasize categories like Dividend Equity at 1.93% and Large Cap Equity Core at 1.31%, tracking broader indices. Conversely, Build America Bonds slipped -0.45%, pressured by fiscal policy shifts and a modest 5 bps rise in Treasury yields. MBS also declined -0.45%, despite GSE interventions, as mortgage rates fluctuated. Utilities & Income gained 0.78%, and High Yield Bonds advanced 0.63%, both providing defensive income in a high-volatility backdrop.

Overall, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™) Index achieved 1.46% (annualized 13.68%), the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index 2.57% (25.14%), and others like N7HNDLT™ at 1.80%. These multi-asset strategies balanced growth and yield, delivering positive total returns despite equity sideways trading and commodity spikes. Looking ahead, with Kevin Warsh's Fed Chair nomination and potential dovish shifts, income assets may see tailwinds, though tariff uncertainties warrant monitoring.

*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

Disclosure: Disclosure: Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2026. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved