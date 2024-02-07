HANDLS Monthly Income Report: January 2024

After a year that saw MLPs return 21.4%, the category came out of the gate hot in January with a 4.5% return for the month. Preferreds also caught a bid in January, returning 3.6%.

At the other end of the spectrum, REITs came down to earth after a blistering hot December, shedding 4.9% of value. After being the only category to lose ground in 2023, Utilities continued to frustrate investors, returning -3.3% for the month.

The Nasdaq 5HANDL Index returned 0.7% for the month. The Nasdaq 7 HANDL Index, the 1.3x leveraged version of the index, gained 0.7% in January while the Nasdaq 10 HANDL Index, the 2.0x leveraged version of the index, delivered a 0.9% return.

