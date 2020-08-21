Handicapping the Covid-19 Vaccine Stakes

Throughout the pandemic, investors have been playing a gruesome game of sorts. As nearly 23 million people around the world have been infected, resulting in nearly 800,000 deaths, they have been trying to pick the winner in the Covid-19 vaccine stakes. With each piece of news, stocks have soared, making it sometimes seem as if anything with the letters “VAC” in its name is bound to jump at some point. There are, however, some more promising candidates than others, and it is worth taking the time to identify them, where they are at in terms of trials, and what that means for the stocks concerned.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are currently thirty potential vaccines in clinical trials. Only six of them are at Phase 3, and three of those are owned by U.S. or western companies. The other three are being developed in China. Those three western-owned companies’ trials are of interest to investors:

The British company AstraZeneca (AZN) has one in partnership with Oxford University Moderna (MRNA), working with the National Institute of Health, has another The third is a collaboration between BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), and the sometimes-forgotten Shanghai Fosun Pharma (SFOSF)

This morning, a fourth joined the club when Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) announce that their subsidiary Janssen Pharma would begin late stage trials of their vaccine next month.

It is generally felt that the winner will be whoever finishes first to complete Phase 3 and get to market, but it may not be that simple.

While the potential for a safe, effective vaccine is understandably the focus of most people, there is another thing that has to be considered from an investment perspective: Can a company that does create a vaccine use it to make a lot of money? If that makes you feel a little icky, then you should be reminded that the U.S. healthcare industry is all about profiting from disease. One could argue that this is immoral and inefficient, or the exact opposite, with free market forces inevitably producing the best outcomes.

That, however, is an argument for another time. Investors have to deal with what is, and right now, healthcare in the U.S. is a profit-driven industry.

That is not to say that it's irrelevant to argue that profiting from a human disaster like this pandemic is distasteful. It is relevant. It will influence how much money people and governments, particularly outside the U.S., are prepared to pay for a vaccine. Within the U.S. it will probably be a different story. Again, I don’t want to get into the weeds of health policy here, but the evidence shows that drug companies make a lot more selling drugs in America than in other countries.

Those things, and the fact that America has done the fourth worst job in the world of combatting and containing the virus, and the worst among developed countries, makes it sensible to concentrate on candidates that have the best chance of widespread use here in the U.S.

The Fosun Pharma participation in the PFE and BNTX collaboration puts it at a possible disadvantage in that respect. In theory, their involvement should be irrelevant, but I just can’t see Donald Trump allowing any profit from a vaccine for what he calls "the China Virus" going to China if he can help it. The AZN product will be at less of a disadvantage being British. Plus, there is a chance that Donald Trump’s opinions will be irrelevant by the time a vaccine is on the market. However, if you believe that widespread U.S. use is the key to profitability, right now it makes sense to concentrate on JNJ and MRNA, the two American projects.

Of those, the Moderna vaccine is furthest along in trials, so that stock looks like the best bet, but there is an issue there too.

As the shutdowns began in early March, MRNA was trading below $20. Now, even after a significant pullback over the last month, it is more than three times that price. A lot of good news is priced in. Of course, that doesn’t mean the stock can’t climb again. In fact, if trial data is good and assuming that the White House remains committed to giving priority to American products in all areas, it almost certainly will. It’s just that the valuation and the chart suggests there may be a better entry point before long.

Still, for long-term investors, I am not convinced that the "Covid-19 Vaccine Stakes" is a good betting proposition. There is still a long way to go before a safe, effective vaccine is released to market and when that does happen, it is likely that there will be more than one available at around the same time. In that case, usage will probably be a function of efficacy and the possibility of adverse reactions. At this point, there are no reliable data on those things.

For now, then, I am staying out of the game. If you bought any of the candidate stocks lower, it is worth holding on, and I certainly won’t be shorting any of them. At this stage, though, I would rather watch and hope for a good outcome for humanity than a profitable one for any one particular company.

