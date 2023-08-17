News & Insights

Handful of Data, Flood of Retail Earnings Next Week

August 17, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

Next week brings a handful of economic data, particularly on Wednesday, as well as a host of earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLR), Foot Locker (FL), Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Ulta (ULTA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) will all report earnings next week. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts off slow Monday, August 21, with no economic data scheduled. 

Tuesday, August 22 brings existing home sales. 

Wednesday, August 23 features new home sales, the S&P flash U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI.

The usual jobless claims are on tap Thursday, August 24, as well durable goods orders.

Consumer sentiment data is scheduled for Friday, August 25.

