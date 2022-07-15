Handelsbanken's second-quarter operating profit misses forecasts

Swedish bank Handelsbanken reported a second-quarter profit well below forecasts on Friday.

Operating earnings at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE fell to 5.25 billion Swedish crowns ($496.80 million) from 5.67 billion crowns a year ago. The mean forecast in Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a 6.00 billion crown profit.

($1 = 10.5676 Swedish crowns)

