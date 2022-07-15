Handelsbanken's second-quarter operating profit misses forecasts

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a second-quarter profit well below forecasts on Friday.

Operating earnings at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE fell to 5.25 billion Swedish crowns ($496.80 million) from 5.67 billion crowns a year ago. The mean forecast in Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a 6.00 billion crown profit.

($1 = 10.5676 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.