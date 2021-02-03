Handelsbanken's Q4 profit tops forecast on lower loan losses

Adds comment, details

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported better-than-expected quarterly net earnings on Wednesday, helped by lower loan losses than anticipated.

Throughout 2020, Sweden's banks, particularly Handelsbanken, have showcased resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened to ramp up bad debts after shuttering businesses around the world and driving up unemployment.

"Despite the substantial economic downturn during the year, Handelsbanken maintained stable earnings," the bank said in its report.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell slightly to 4.37 billion Swedish crowns ($521.02 million) from 4.38 billion crowns last year, but was ahead of the mean forecast of 3.88 billion crowns seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Loan losses, a figure watched closely due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, came in at 97 million crowns, better than 130 million crowns a year ago and much lower than the 450 million crowns expected by analysts.

The bank's board proposed a dividend of 4.10 crowns per share, the maximum allowed under Sweden's emergency coronavirus restrictions on shareholder payouts.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, fell 3% to 7.9 billion crowns from 8.1 billion crowns a year ago, in line with a Refinitiv estimate of 7.87 billion crowns.

Higher pandemic-led unemployment likely means some heavily indebted households may have trouble paying their mortgages.

Total expenses, an item which worried investors in recent years, remained level at 5.6 billion crowns from 5.56 billion crowns a year ago, with the major cost-cutting plan the bank unveiled in autumn yet to show its impact.

Gains on financial transactions were 540 million crowns, up from 413 million crowns last year, while fee and commission income increased slightly to 2.9 billion crowns from 2.8 billion crowns a year ago.

($1 = 8.3874 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Devika Syamnath)

