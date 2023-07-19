News & Insights

Handelsbanken's Q2 net profit beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

July 19, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

Written by Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4, detail on results in paragraph 5

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a second-quarter profit above forecasts on Wednesday as it benefited from higher interest rates.

Net profit at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE rose to 7.10 billion crowns ($694 million) from 4.21 billion a year ago. The mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a 6.67 billion crown profit.

Sweden's central bank has raised interest rates to 3.75% from zero in the past 18 months and with inflation still well above the 2% target the Riksbank is widely believed to hike at least one more time this year.

Higher interest rates have boosted Swedish banks' income but there are concerns they will result in higher loan losses as companies and households struggle to cope with the higher funding costs.

Handelsbanken's net credit losses in the quarter amounted to 58 million crowns, compared to 56 million a year ago and 337 million in the poll.

($1 = 10.2275 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.