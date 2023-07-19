Handelsbanken's Q2 net profit beats expectations

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4, detail on results in paragraph 5

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a second-quarter profit above forecasts on Wednesday as it benefited from higher interest rates.

Net profit at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE rose to 7.10 billion crowns ($694 million) from 4.21 billion a year ago. The mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a 6.67 billion crown profit.

Sweden's central bank has raised interest rates to 3.75% from zero in the past 18 months and with inflation still well above the 2% target the Riksbank is widely believed to hike at least one more time this year.

Higher interest rates have boosted Swedish banks' income but there are concerns they will result in higher loan losses as companies and households struggle to cope with the higher funding costs.

Handelsbanken's net credit losses in the quarter amounted to 58 million crowns, compared to 56 million a year ago and 337 million in the poll.

($1 = 10.2275 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

