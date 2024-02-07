News & Insights

World Markets

Handelsbanken's profit rises, raises dividend

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

February 07, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported on Wednesday a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and proposed to raise its dividend.

Operating profit was 9.06 billion crowns ($863.6 million) against a year-earlier 7.58 billion. Four analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast an operating profit of 9.33 billion crowns.

Handelsbanken proposed a total dividend of 13.00 crowns per share for 2023 against 8.00 crowns for the previous year.

($1 = 10.4908 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.