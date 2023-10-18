Handelsbanken record Q3 profit beats forecast

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2-4

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as soaring interest rates lifted income while credit losses remained marginal and far below forecast.

Net profit at the rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE rose to 7.95 billion Swedish crowns ($729 million) from 5.79 billion a year ago, topping a mean forecast of 6.83 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

A vast swell of central bank rate hikes has driven up interest income at Handelsbanken and its peers since early last year while also putting pressure on real estate markets and players.

The inflationary surge which the rate hikes are now gradually tempering has also stoked costs for businesses as well as their customers, fuelling concerns over a wider economic slump and possible headwinds for banks ahead.

