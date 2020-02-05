Handelsbanken Q4 earnings beat expectations

Sweden's Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by favourable trading conditions and lower than antipicated costs.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by favourable trading conditions and lower than antipicated costs. Net profit rose to 4.38 billion Swedish crowns ($457 mln) from a year-ago 4.02 billion to beat an analysts' mean forecast of 3.91 billion, according to Refinitiv data. [nL8N2A30LF] The bank proposed a dividend of 5.5 crowns per share for 2019, unchanged from 2018 and slightly lower than the mean analyst forecast of 5.68 crowns. ($1 = 9.5850 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton) ((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HANDELSBANKEN RESULTS/ (URGENT)

