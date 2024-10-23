Handelsbanken Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Handelsbanken (SVNLF.PK, SVNLY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit declined to 7.21 billion Swedish kronor from 7.95 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 3.64 kronor compared to 4.02 kronor.

Third quarter total income declined to 15.54 billion Swedish kronor from 16.24 billion kronor. Net interest income declined to 11.76 billion kronor from 12.18 billion kronor, prior year.

During the quarter, the total staffing was reduced by 286 people, or 2%, on top of the reduction of 155 employees and external resources in the previous quarter.

