Handelsbanken Q3 net profit misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported lower-than-expected quarterly net earnings on Wednesday due to restructuring costs, though the bank's loan portfolio continued to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with ease.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 3.32 billion Swedish crowns ($380.88 million) from 3.57 billion in the previous year, falling short of the mean forecast of 3.72 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.7166 Swedish crowns)

