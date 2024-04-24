Handelsbanken Q1 Profit Down, Despite Higher Net Interest Income; Plans Strategic Refocus

(RTTNews) - Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF.PK), a Swedish bank, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit dropped 3 percent to 6.60 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 6.81 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 3.33 kronor, down from 3.44 kronor last year.

Profit for the period from continuing operations was 6.39 billion kronor, down 3 percent from 6.58 billion kronor a year earlier.

Operating profit was 8.27 billion kronor for the quarter, a decline of 3 percent.

Total income, however, grew 2 percent to 15.32 billion kronor from last year's 14.99 billion kronor. Net interest income edged up 1 percent from last year to 11.59 billion kronor.

The company noted that net interest income has been negatively impacted by narrowing margins.

The company said that it has, after a review, decided on a strategic refocus as a consequence of the ongoing weak development of Norwegian operations.

