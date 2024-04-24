News & Insights

Markets

Handelsbanken Q1 Profit Down, Despite Higher Net Interest Income; Plans Strategic Refocus

April 24, 2024 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF.PK), a Swedish bank, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit dropped 3 percent to 6.60 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 6.81 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 3.33 kronor, down from 3.44 kronor last year.

Profit for the period from continuing operations was 6.39 billion kronor, down 3 percent from 6.58 billion kronor a year earlier.

Operating profit was 8.27 billion kronor for the quarter, a decline of 3 percent.

Total income, however, grew 2 percent to 15.32 billion kronor from last year's 14.99 billion kronor. Net interest income edged up 1 percent from last year to 11.59 billion kronor.

The company noted that net interest income has been negatively impacted by narrowing margins.

The company said that it has, after a review, decided on a strategic refocus as a consequence of the ongoing weak development of Norwegian operations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.