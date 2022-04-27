Handelsbanken profit rises as income grows in Q1

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a year-on-year rise in first-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday on the back of higher income and measures to push back costs across its business.

Operating earnings at the 150-year-old bank, a rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST and SEB SEBa.ST as well as Nordic peers such as Nordea NDAFI.HE, rose to 6.59 billion Swedish crowns ($671 million) from 5.31 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 9.8179 Swedish crowns)

