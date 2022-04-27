Handelsbanken profit rises as income grows in Q1

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Swedish banking group Handelsbanken reported a year-on-year rise in first-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday on the back of higher income and measures to push back costs across its business.

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a year-on-year rise in first-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday on the back of higher income and measures to push back costs across its business.

Operating earnings at the 150-year-old bank, a rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST and SEB SEBa.ST as well as Nordic peers such as Nordea NDAFI.HE, rose to 6.59 billion Swedish crowns ($671 million) from 5.31 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 9.8179 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters