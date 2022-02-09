Handelsbanken profit narrowly lags forecast

Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Swedish banking group Handelsbanken reported a marginally smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday as a dip in trading income somewhat offset rising mortgage and commission income.

Operating earnings at the oldest company listed on the Swedish stock exchange rose to 6.37 billion Swedish crowns ($697.43 million) from 5.38 billion to come in just below the 6.40 billion seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

