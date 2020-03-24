Handelsbanken postpones decision on dividend amid coronavirus outbreak

Sweden's Handelsbanken said on Tuesday it was postponing the final decision on payment of its annual dividend until after the summer, once the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic became clear.

The Swedish government and financial watchdog earlier on Tuesday called on banks to refrain from paying dividends under the current circumstances.

Handelsbanken said in a statement that paying the proposed dividend would in no way jeopardise its ability to support its customers with financing, but that it was holding off on a final decision all the same.

