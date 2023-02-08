Handelsbanken net profit in line, proposes extra dividend

February 08, 2023 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Niklas Pollard for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported fourth-quarter net profit in line with market expectations on Wednesday and proposed paying an extra dividend as income hit a record for both the quarter and full year in all its home markets.

The rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said net profit totalled 5.92 billion Swedish crowns versus a year-ago 5.24 billion, right in line with a mean forecast 5.92 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Central bank rate hikes to cool red-hot inflation have dramatically shifted banks out of zero-rate territory over the past year, lifting interest income sharply but also put increasing pressure on the households and businesses they serve.

Handelsbanken proposed an ordinary dividend of 5.50 crowns per share for 2022, up from 5.00 a year earlier, as well as special dividend of 2.50 crowns per share.

