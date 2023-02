STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported fourth-quarter net profit in line with market expectations on Wednesday and said income reached its highest level for both the quarter and full year in all its home markets.

