Handelsbanken FY22 Profit Rises; Declares Dividends

(RTTNews) - Swedish bank Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF.PK, SVNLY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit grew 13 percent to 5.92 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 5.24 billion kronor.

Earnings per share were 2.99 kronor, up from 2.64 kronor a year ago.

Operating profit climbed 18 percent from last year to 7.51 billion kronor.

Total income went up 19 percent to 14.01 billion kronor from last year's 11.79 billion kronor. Net interest income climbed 37 percent to 10.63 billion kronor, due to the continued recovery of interest margins.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of 5.50 kronor per share, higher than last year's 5 kronor per share, and a special dividend of 2.50 kronor per share.

