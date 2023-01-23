Handelsbanken Fonder AB Ups Stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Fintel reports that Handelsbanken Fonder AB has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,298,542 shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1,364,680 shares and 4.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 68.43% and an increase in total ownership of 1.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC holds 2,806,072 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109,772 shares, representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,171,076 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157,677 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management, Llc holds 1,007,995 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,145 shares, representing a decrease of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc holds 1,003,595 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195,491 shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc holds 917,112 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839,840 shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 61.24% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco Inc. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ameresco Inc is 0.3317%, an increase of 23.9220%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 37,040,861 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $72.97. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from its latest reported closing price of $61.75.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is $1,587MM, a decrease of -16.85%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, a decrease of -4.28%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.