Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Fintel reports that Handelsbanken Fonder AB has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 745,077 shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 962,230 shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amundi holds 1,584,493 shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,855 shares, representing an increase of 92.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 501.93% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management, LLC holds 1,556,470 shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553,464 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 483,626 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536,925 shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc holds 453,117 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,681 shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 44.06% over the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC holds 376,921 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385,318 shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willdan Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Willdan Group, Inc. is 0.1452%, a decrease of 36.6787%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.16% to 11,209,563 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willdan Group is $27.80. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.93% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38.

The projected annual revenue for Willdan Group is $273MM, a decrease of -33.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49.

