Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG)

January 23, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Fintel reports that Handelsbanken Fonder AB has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,230,000 shares of Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1,475,000 shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

What are large shareholders doing?

PCYG / Park City Group, Inc. Ownership

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc holds 1,083,527 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099,239 shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 43.73% over the last quarter.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning holds 460,000 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440,000 shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc holds 202,562 shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 150,616 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,866 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 137,159 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,114 shares, representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park City Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Park City Group, Inc. is 0.0922%, an increase of 17.5590%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.31% to 5,126,269 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park City Group is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 58.28% from its latest reported closing price of $5.80.

The projected annual revenue for Park City Group is $20MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, an increase of 38.31%.

