HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Lifco AB (LFABF)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Lifco AB (OTCPK:LFABF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lifco AB is $26.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.01 to a high of $29.99. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $23.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lifco AB is 24,243MM, a decrease of 12.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifco AB. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 11.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFABF is 0.11%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 32,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,968K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,195K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,333K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFABF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,195K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFABF by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFABF by 0.12% over the last quarter.

