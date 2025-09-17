HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades L E Lundbergföretagen AB (LBGUF)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2025, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (OTCPK:LBGUF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for L E Lundbergföretagen AB is $61.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.83 to a high of $70.58. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $50.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in L E Lundbergföretagen AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBGUF is 0.01%, an increase of 8.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBGUF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBGUF by 13.67% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

