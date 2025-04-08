HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Knowit AB (LSE:0GNK)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Knowit AB (LSE:0GNK) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.06% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knowit AB is 179.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 127.99 GBX to a high of 238.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.06% from its latest reported closing price of 141.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knowit AB is 8,334MM, an increase of 29.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knowit AB. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GNK is 0.02%, an increase of 67.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.48% to 1,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 360K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GNK by 7.16% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 343K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GNK by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 147K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GNK by 0.62% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 130K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 81K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GNK by 13.32% over the last quarter.

