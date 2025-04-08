HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Addnode Group AB (LSE:0GMG)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Addnode Group AB (LSE:0GMG) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Addnode Group AB is 135.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123.22 GBX to a high of 149.10 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of 90.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Addnode Group AB is 7,447MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addnode Group AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GMG is 0.03%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 6,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GMG by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,061K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GMG by 5.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 602K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GMG by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 590K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GMG by 23.26% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 426K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GMG by 10.84% over the last quarter.

