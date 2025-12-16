HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Dustin Group AB (DUSXF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Dustin Group AB (OTCPK:DUSXF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dustin Group AB. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUSXF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.36% to 20,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 8,146K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3,982K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUSXF by 26.83% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,088K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUSXF by 30.97% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,508K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUSXF by 18.80% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 619K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUSXF by 23.40% over the last quarter.

