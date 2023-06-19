News & Insights

Handball-Journalist dies during Champions League final

June 19, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - A Polish journalist died during the 2023 EHF Champions League final between SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce on Sunday, the European Handball Federation (EHF) has said.

The journalist, Pawel Kotwica, fainted during the second half and the game was halted as he was medically treated by emergency services but sadly passed away, the EHF added.

Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert suggested to end the game with the score at 22-20 for the Poles, he told Bild, saying that "there are more important things in sport".

"I said that we accept the result, and that Kielce are the winners of the Champions League," Wiegert said before the game resumed and the German side went on to edge Kielce 30-29 after extra time to win their fourth title.

The seat in Kielce's press stand which the journalist used to take when he reported on their league games has been reserved, the Polish team said.

"It will be yours forever, because we know that you will be with us at every next match," they wrote on Twitter.

