Hancock Whitney's (HWC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Rise

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. Adjusted earnings per share, however, compared unfavorably with $1.65 registered in the year-ago quarter.



The results were impacted by a decline in both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Further, a slight decrease in loan balances and an increase in expenses and provisions acted as spoilsports.



After considering a loss on the securities portfolio restructuring, sale of a parking facility and FDIC special assessment charge, net income was $50.6 million, decreasing 65% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was pinned at $82 million (this didn’t include non-recurring charges incurred during the quarter).



In 2023, adjusted earnings per share of $5.18 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03. Net income (GAAP) was $392.6 million, down 25.1% from the previous year's level.

Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues amounted to $308.4 million, down 17% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.4 million.



In 2023, net revenues were $1.39 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. The top line improved marginally from the 2022 level.



NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) declined 8.7% year over year to $272.3 million. The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.27%, which contracted 41 basis points (bps). Our top-line estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $248.9 million and 3.23%, respectively.



Non-interest income totaled $39 million, down 49.5% from the prior-year quarter's level. This drastic decline was mainly due to the restructuring of the securities portfolio. Excluding this, adjusted non-interest income totaled $88.2 million. We had projected the metric to be $85.4 million.



Total non-interest expenses increased 20.5% year over year to $229.2 million. This includes an item of supplemental disclosure related to the FDIC special assessment. Excluding this, adjusted expenses amounted to $203 million. We projected expenses of $199.1 million, which did not include FDIC special assessment costs.



The efficiency ratio increased to 55.58% from 49.81% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2023, total loans amounted to $23.9 billion, down marginally from the prior-quarter level. Total deposits decreased 2.1% on a sequential basis to $29.7 billion. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were pinned at $23.7 billion and $29.6 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality Worsens

The provision for credit losses was $17 million, up significantly from $2.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions totaled $28.8 million.



Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.27% of average total loans, up 25 bps from the prior-year quarter's level.

Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Worsen

As of Dec 31, 2023, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.10%, up from 9.53% at the end of the year-earlier quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.39%, up from 11.41% as of Dec 31, 2022.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the return on average assets was 0.56%, down from the year-ago period’s 1.65%. The return on average common equity was 5.64%, down from 17.67% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, HWC did not repurchase any share.

2024 Outlook

Management expects period-end loan growth to be in low single-digits, mostly in the second half of 2024. Further, growth in deposit balances is anticipated to be in low single-digits.



Pre-provision net revenues are expected to decrease 1-2% year over year.



NIM is expected to modestly expand on the assumptions of three rate cuts of 25 bps, each beginning in June 2024.



Adjusted non-interest income is expected to grow in the range of 1-2%.



Adjusted non-interest expenses are expected to rise in the band of 3-4%.



Management expects to maintain an efficiency ratio in the range of 56-58%.



Hancock Whitney expects low to modest charge-offs and provisions for 2024.



The company expects an effective tax rate of 21%.

Our View

Mounting expenses, reduced revenues and loan balances resulted in a challenging quarter for Hancock Whitney. However, the company is optimistic about the upcoming quarters, expecting modest expansion in NIM, decent loan growth and a rise in non-interest income, along with lower provisions.



