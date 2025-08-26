Hancock Whitney Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy the Stock?

Hancock Whitney Corp. HWC shares have been performing remarkably well of late. At present, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of $63.82 hit during Monday’s trading session.



Over the past three months, HWC stock has risen 12.3%, outperforming the industry and the Zacks Finance sector. However, the company’s shares have underperformed its close peers — Bank OZK OZK and F.N.B. Corp FNB.

Does HWC stock have more upside left despite hitting a 52-week high? Let’s try to decipher that.

Factors That Support Hancock Whitney Stock

Fed’s Likely Rate Cut Decision to Aid Financials: The Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, in his speech on Aug. 22, signalled a dovish stance regarding a rate cut for the first time since the beginning of this year. Thus, the rate cut will strengthen HWC’s net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) via lower funding costs. Also, as rates come down, the lending backdrop will improve.



Hancock Whitney’s NII witnessed a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five years ended 2024, driven by higher rates and loan growth. Similarly, NIM expanded to 3.37% in 2024 from 3.34% in 2023 and 3.26% in 2022. Both metrics continued to expand in the first six months of 2025.



Also, the company’s increased focus on full relationship loans and its growth expansion efforts are expected to support NII. Further, HWC’s bond restructuring, asset repricing and balance sheet deleveraging strategy are likely to support NIM.



Management anticipates roughly $152 million in principal cash flow from the bond portfolio during the third quarter of 2025 at 3.11%. The company expects these cash flows to be reinvested at higher yields, thereby aiding NIM.



Organic Growth Initiative: Last year, Hancock Whitney announced a multi-year organic growth plan, which included hiring additional revenue-generating associates and expanding its footprint in Florida and Texas by opening new financial centers, thereby aiding its fee revenues. In sync with this, HWC acquired Sabal Trust.



These efforts will support the company’s revenue growth. Total revenues (TE) witnessed a CAGR of 3.5% over the last five years (2019-2024). Further, total loans saw a CAGR of 1.9% over the same time frame. Both metrics rose during the first half of 2025.



Decent loan demand, a strategic shift toward full relationship loans and investments in growth and new markets to support fee income are expected to drive its top-line growth.



Balance Sheet Strength: Hancock Whitney has a strong balance sheet. As of June 30, 2025, the company had a total debt of $1.26 billion (mainly short-term borrowings). Its cash and cash equivalents (comprising cash and due from banks and interest-bearing bank deposits) were $1.12 billion.



This is further reinforced by the investment-grade ratings of BBB/Baa3 and a stable outlook from Standard and Poor's and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively. Given the decent liquidity and earnings strength, HWC is expected to confront a challenging macroeconomic environment and address its near-term debt obligations.



Strong Capital Position: As of June 30, 2025, the company’s common equity tier 1 ratio and total capital ratio were 14.03% and 15.87%, well-capitalized above regulatory requirements. This indicates a strong capital position, which enables it to maintain capital distribution plans efficiently.



In January 2025, the company announced a 12.5% hike in the quarterly dividend to 45 cents per share. HWC has increased its dividend three times in the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 11.6%.

Also, the company has a share repurchase plan in place, which was announced in December 2024, authorizing it to repurchase 4.3 million shares through Dec. 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, roughly $3.21 million shares remained available under the authorization.



For 2025, management remains optimistic about continuing share buybacks at a pace similar to the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 0.75 million shares.



On the back of decent liquidity and a strong balance sheet position, HWC is expected to sustain efficient capital distribution.

Bullish Analyst Sentiments

Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $5.60 per share for 2025 has remained unchanged, while it has been revised marginally upward to $5.90 for 2026.

The projected figures imply growth of 5.3% and 5.4% for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Final Thoughts on Hancock Whitney Stock

Hancock Whitney’s rising loans and NII are expected to aid its financials in the long run. Its decent liquidity supports the capital distribution plan. Further, efforts to boost fee income through financial centers will likely drive the top line. Also, bullish analyst sentiments are another positive.



Additionally, its shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.82X, below the industry’s average.

On the other hand, Bank OZK and F.N.B. Corp are trading at 7.84X and 10.37X, indicating that they’re trading at a discount compared with Hancock Whitney.



However, a rising expense base, weak mortgage banking business and deteriorating asset quality are near-term headwinds for HWC.



Moreover, Hancock Whitney has a return on equity (ROE) of 11.21% compared with the industry’s ROE of 11.64%, reflecting an inefficient capital allocation.

While Bank OZK has a ROE of 13.24% indicating a better efficiency, F.N.B. Corp has a ROE of 7.94%, implying an inefficient capital utilization compared with HWC.



Nonetheless, the higher likelihood of a rate cut is anticipated to support Hancock Whitney’s NII and NIM, and also boost loan growth, aiding profitability. Also, its bond restructuring, asset repricing and balance sheet deleveraging strategy will further offer support.



Thus, investors can consider buying Hancock Whitney stock given its higher upside potential amid the likelihood of a rate cut and growth strategies.



Hancock Whitney currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

